UrduPoint.com

Car Protest Staged In Bangkok Over Gov't Handling Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:50 PM

Car Protest Staged in Bangkok Over Gov't Handling of COVID-19

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Protesters in Bangkok on Sunday took to the streets in their cars to protest the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, according to video footage by The Reporters online broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the government extended the lockdown in 13 provinces, including Bangkok, until August 16, and another another 16 provinces to the list of "dark-red zones."

The broadcaster set up a live feed at one of the capital's main roads, Vibhavadi Rangsit, which connects the city center with northern suburbs.

The footage shows thousands of cars driving at high speed and taking up all of the road's 12 lanes as protesters drive outside the city and then turn back. After finishing their drive, protesters move toward the nearby Din Daeng District, where the prime minister's personal residence is located.

The protest would look like ordinary traffic but for the citywide lockdown, which is currently in effect, as well as the never-ending sound of cars honking, which is all the more unusual since the Thai usually honk only as a last resort.

According to the broadcaster, the police's tactical unit, which guards the driveways to the premier's house, used tear gas grenades against protesters.

More and more protesters are gathering at the Din Daeng crossing, where the police set up a roadblock. Apart from cars, there are also many motorcycles and scooters.

Meanwhile, the city's taxi drivers are also protesting the lockdown and curfew that interfere with their work. Hundreds of taxis have been parked in two rows along the perimeter of the country's finance ministry, blocking half of the nearby driveway. There are, however, no drivers in sight, only pieces of paper and cardboard with slogans glued to the side windows.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Road Traffic Bangkok August Gas Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

2 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

2 hours ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

2 hours ago
 Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over ..

Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over 2,500 users during July travel ..

3 hours ago
 DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue ..

DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue in H1 2021

4 hours ago
 Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab st ..

Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab students from 14th-16th August

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.