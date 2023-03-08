Car Ramming Accident in South Korea Kills 3, Injures 17 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) A small truck has crashed into a crowd of people in South Korea's southwestern county of Sunchang, killing three people and injuring 17 others, media reported on Wednesday.

The one-tonne truck carrying fertilizers rammed through the crowd of voters in a parking lot near an agricultural cooperative building while an election for a cooperative head was taking place, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The report said that five people were seriously wounded, and that 12 others also sustained injuries, adding that they were taken to hospital.

The police are looking into the cause of the accident, presuming that it could have been caused by the driver's maloperation.