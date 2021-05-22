Car-Ramming Incident in Northeast China Kills 4, Injures 3 - Police

A man drove his car into a crowd at a pedestrian crossing in the Dalian port city in China's northeastern Liaoning Province on Saturday, killing four people and injuring another three, according to the local police department

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021)

The 31-year-old with unidentified motives rammed a black passenger car into a crowd of people at the intersection of two streets in the Zhongshan district at 11:47 local time (3:47 GMT) and then fled the scene.

The police detained the perpetrator shortly after. The investigation into the incident is underway.