Car Rams Into Protesters in US State of Washington, 2 People Hospitalized - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Two people have sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital after a car rammed into protesters in the US state of Washington, media reported on Saturday, citing patrol.

According to the ABC news broadcaster, citing the Washington State Patrol's public information officer, Rick Johnson, the vehicle struck multiple people as it passed through a closure along the I-5 highway.

One person received life-threatening injuries, the condition of the second is assessed as serious.

The suspect is in custody. According to the media outlet, the I-5 highway section between SR 520 and I-90, which passes through Seattle, was closed several times in the past 24 hours amid the protests.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other African Americans served as a catalyst for protests against police brutality throughout the United States as well as the world. Some protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.