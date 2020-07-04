UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Rams Into Protesters In US State Of Washington, 2 People Hospitalized - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:54 PM

Car Rams Into Protesters in US State of Washington, 2 People Hospitalized - Reports

Two people have sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital after a car rammed into protesters in the US state of Washington, media reported on Saturday, citing patrol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Two people have sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital after a car rammed into protesters in the US state of Washington, media reported on Saturday, citing patrol.

According to the ABC news broadcaster, citing the Washington State Patrol's public information officer, Rick Johnson, the vehicle struck multiple people as it passed through a closure along the I-5 highway.

One person received life-threatening injuries, the condition of the second is assessed as serious.

The suspect is in custody. According to the media outlet, the I-5 highway section between SR 520 and I-90, which passes through Seattle, was closed several times in the past 24 hours amid the protests.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other African Americans served as a catalyst for protests against police brutality throughout the United States as well as the world. Some protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Related Topics

World Riots Police Washington Vehicle Car George Minneapolis Seattle United States Media

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

25 minutes ago

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

2 hours ago

Make a Wish Foundation UAE grants wishes of 300 ch ..

2 hours ago

No compromises on party discipline: PTI leader

37 seconds ago

Social Scientists vow to play effective role durin ..

40 seconds ago

HCBA elections 2020-21 once again delayed till 15t ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.