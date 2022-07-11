UrduPoint.com

Car Rams Into Theatergoers In Argentina Leaving 23 Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Car Rams Into Theatergoers in Argentina Leaving 23 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) A car rammed into a crowd of theatergoers in Argentina, leaving 23 people injured, after the driver lost control of the vehicle, media cited police as saying.

The incident happened at Plaza de Godoy Cruz Theater in the western city of Mendoza after the show ended on Sunday night, TN television channel reported.

The car was reportedly automated for a person with disabilities. It mounted the sidewalk as a crowd was leaving an autograph-signing event held in the lobby. Three people were hospitalized in serious condition.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Vehicle Car Mendoza Argentina Sunday Media Event TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.