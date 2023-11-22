Monrovia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Celebrations of Joseph Boakai's presidential victory in Liberia were tragically muted after a car ploughed into a crowd of his supporters in the capital Monrovia, killing three people.

The suspected driver has been arrested, police said Tuesday, without specifying whether or not they believed the act was deliberate.

But it revived fears of violence in the aftermath of the election, in a country that suffered brutal civil wars between 1989 and 2003.

Liberia's foreign partners have commended the generally peaceful conduct of the election, despite some violence during the campaign and between the first and second rounds.

Weah conceded defeat on Friday evening and called Boakai to congratulate him before the final results had been announced.

"The Liberia National Police has launched an investigation into a tragic incident that occurred at the headquarters of the Unity Party of Broad Street, Central Monrovia, leaving 25 persons injured", police spokesperson Moses Carter told reporters on Tuesday.

He said two men and a woman had been killed, and that the suspected driver was being interrogated at police headquarters.