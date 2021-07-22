UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAR Rebel Attack On Civilians In Northwest Results In Multiple Casualties - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:40 PM

CAR Rebel Attack on Civilians in Northwest Results in Multiple Casualties - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Multiple civilians were killed or injured in Ouham prefecture of the Central African Republic as a result of an attack by Coalition of Patriots for Change militants, the car government said on Thursday.

The attack occurred on Wednesday near Bossangoa, Ouham's capital, according to the statement.

"Many were killed and wounded at the time when the government is making every effort to re-establish peace in our country. Government security forces and their allies rushed to the scene of the attack and transferred the bodies of victims to the regional hospital in Bossangoa," the statement read.

The CAR government "condemns these appalling crimes" and plans to launch an investigation to identify the perpetrators and accomplices.

The CAR has been in political turmoil since the general election in December 2020, when opponents of President Faustin Archange Touadera, who managed to stay in office for the second term, accused him of electoral fraud. Armed clashes between government forces and rebel groups broke out throughout the country, with insurgents reportedly attacking civilians, including humanitarian workers.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Car Bossangoa Central African Republic December 2020 Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

11 minutes ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

2 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

4 hours ago

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

5 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.