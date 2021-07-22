MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Multiple civilians were killed or injured in Ouham prefecture of the Central African Republic as a result of an attack by Coalition of Patriots for Change militants, the car government said on Thursday.

The attack occurred on Wednesday near Bossangoa, Ouham's capital, according to the statement.

"Many were killed and wounded at the time when the government is making every effort to re-establish peace in our country. Government security forces and their allies rushed to the scene of the attack and transferred the bodies of victims to the regional hospital in Bossangoa," the statement read.

The CAR government "condemns these appalling crimes" and plans to launch an investigation to identify the perpetrators and accomplices.

The CAR has been in political turmoil since the general election in December 2020, when opponents of President Faustin Archange Touadera, who managed to stay in office for the second term, accused him of electoral fraud. Armed clashes between government forces and rebel groups broke out throughout the country, with insurgents reportedly attacking civilians, including humanitarian workers.