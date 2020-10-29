UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAR Seeking Support 'Beyond' Military Training To Protect Civilian Population - MINUSCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:49 PM

CAR Seeking Support 'Beyond' Military Training to Protect Civilian Population - MINUSCA

The foreign partners of the Central African Republic (CAR) have been assisting the implementation of the internal peace process by training CAR armed forces in the framework of the UNSC resolution, however, the needs to protect the civilian population require much more comprehensive assistance to the country's security forces, Mankeur Ndiaye, the UN special representative for CAR, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The foreign partners of the Central African Republic (CAR) have been assisting the implementation of the internal peace process by training car armed forces in the framework of the UNSC resolution, however, the needs to protect the civilian population require much more comprehensive assistance to the country's security forces, Mankeur Ndiaye, the UN special representative for CAR, told Sputnik.

"Partners' contribution is essential as the needs are important. I encourage the [CAR] government and the [Security Sector Reform] SSR partners to continue their support to the [peace] process. In line with its mandate, [UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR] MINUSCA provides assistance to the authorities, in close coordination with SSR partners that include the Russian Federation, but also China, France, the United States and the European Union through its Technical Mission (EUTM-RCA) that provides support to the national defense forces and its recently launched Advisory Mission (EUAM-RCA) that focuses on internal security forces," Ndiaye said.

The MINUSCA chief added that the training programs alone were not sufficient to provide the necessary level of security in the country.

"We are all bound to go beyond training programs and equipment for national security and defense forces to promote effective civilian oversight, democratic control and governance of the security sector," Ndiaye noted.

CAR was mired in a drawn-out conflict since a 2013 coup. Much of the fighting was between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias. In February 2019, the government and the leaders of 14 armed groups struck a peace deal to put an end to the long-lasting conflict.

Currently, the MINUSCA military strength stands at 11,650, about 2,033 of which are police officers in charge of protecting the civilian population, humanitarian workers, national institutions and United Nations personnel.

The CAR government has deployed over 2,000 troops in the country and also launched a recruitment program to renew the national defense forces. Once recruited and trained, the new troops will be deployed throughout the country and provide security as part of the Primary responsibility of national authorities.

Related Topics

Resolution Police United Nations Russia China France European Union Car United States Central African Republic February 2019 Christian All Government

Recent Stories

Vivo Communications Research Institute releases 6G ..

28 minutes ago

WHO representatives visit KTH, promises every poss ..

1 minute ago

CCOE directs for implementing reform measures to m ..

1 minute ago

US' Hasty Reaction to INF Deal Proposal Shows Its ..

1 minute ago

Lukashenko on Recent Talks With Pompeo: He Demande ..

1 minute ago

India Sets Space Launch Date For November 7

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.