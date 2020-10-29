CAR Seeking Support 'Beyond' Military Training to Protect Civilian Population - MINUSCA

(@FahadShabbir)

The foreign partners of the Central African Republic (CAR) have been assisting the implementation of the internal peace process by training CAR armed forces in the framework of the UNSC resolution, however, the needs to protect the civilian population require much more comprehensive assistance to the country's security forces, Mankeur Ndiaye, the UN special representative for CAR, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The foreign partners of the Central African Republic (CAR) have been assisting the implementation of the internal peace process by training car armed forces in the framework of the UNSC resolution, however, the needs to protect the civilian population require much more comprehensive assistance to the country's security forces, Mankeur Ndiaye, the UN special representative for CAR, told Sputnik.

"Partners' contribution is essential as the needs are important. I encourage the [CAR] government and the [Security Sector Reform] SSR partners to continue their support to the [peace] process. In line with its mandate, [UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR] MINUSCA provides assistance to the authorities, in close coordination with SSR partners that include the Russian Federation, but also China, France, the United States and the European Union through its Technical Mission (EUTM-RCA) that provides support to the national defense forces and its recently launched Advisory Mission (EUAM-RCA) that focuses on internal security forces," Ndiaye said.

The MINUSCA chief added that the training programs alone were not sufficient to provide the necessary level of security in the country.

"We are all bound to go beyond training programs and equipment for national security and defense forces to promote effective civilian oversight, democratic control and governance of the security sector," Ndiaye noted.

CAR was mired in a drawn-out conflict since a 2013 coup. Much of the fighting was between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias. In February 2019, the government and the leaders of 14 armed groups struck a peace deal to put an end to the long-lasting conflict.

Currently, the MINUSCA military strength stands at 11,650, about 2,033 of which are police officers in charge of protecting the civilian population, humanitarian workers, national institutions and United Nations personnel.

The CAR government has deployed over 2,000 troops in the country and also launched a recruitment program to renew the national defense forces. Once recruited and trained, the new troops will be deployed throughout the country and provide security as part of the Primary responsibility of national authorities.