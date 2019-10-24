CAR Striving to Ensure Thorough Probe Into Murder of 3 Russian Journalists - President

The Central African Republic (CAR) is doing its utmost to ensure proper investigation into the murder of three Russian journalists in July last year, the country's president, Faustin-Archange Touadera, told Sputnik

Russians Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were found dead in the car late last July.

"The CAR government does its best to go in depth of the investigation of murders on the three journalists in CAR," Touadera said at Russia-Africa forum in Sochi.