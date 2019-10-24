UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAR Striving To Ensure Thorough Probe Into Murder Of 3 Russian Journalists - President

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

CAR Striving to Ensure Thorough Probe Into Murder of 3 Russian Journalists - President

The Central African Republic (CAR) is doing its utmost to ensure proper investigation into the murder of three Russian journalists in July last year, the country's president, Faustin-Archange Touadera, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Central African Republic (CAR) is doing its utmost to ensure proper investigation into the murder of three Russian journalists in July last year, the country's president, Faustin-Archange Touadera, told Sputnik.

Russians Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were found dead in the car late last July.

"The CAR government does its best to go in depth of the investigation of murders on the three journalists in CAR," Touadera said at Russia-Africa forum in Sochi.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Russia Car Sochi Central African Republic July Government Best

Recent Stories

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumes charge as Government ..

19 seconds ago

Growth of US Petroleum Exports in First Half of 20 ..

21 seconds ago

Naval Chief visits forward posts, appreciates leve ..

22 seconds ago

Senate body demands immediate withdrawal of Pakist ..

26 seconds ago

Pakistan cannot afford agitation in current scenar ..

6 minutes ago

Nine gamblers booked in Kohat

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.