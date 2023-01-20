UrduPoint.com

CAR To Ask Russia To Increase Number Of Military Instructors In Country - Prime Minister

CAR to Ask Russia to Increase Number of Military Instructors in Country - Prime Minister

Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Felix Moloua told Sputnik on Friday that he intends to ask Russia to increase the number of its instructors to train the military in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (car) Felix Moloua told Sputnik on Friday that he intends to ask Russia to increase the number of its instructors to train the military in the country.

"I am going to ask that defense cooperation is strengthened, I will certainly discuss... to see what form it could take and how we must continue this cooperation so that it is truly exemplary because we have benefited today whether we like it or not," Moloua said.

