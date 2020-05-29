Car to Carry Out 2019-Like Attack in Kashmir Belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen Member - Source

India's security forces have discovered that an explosive-laden car recently intercepted by police in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, which was supposedly due to carry out a 2019-style bombing in the city, belongs to an active militant of the Hizbul Mujahideen separatist group active in the region, an Indian intelligence source told Sputnik on Friday

According to the source, the car owner is Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant and a resident of Sharatpora Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir said that in the early hours of Thursday, they averted a major car bomb blast in Pulwama after an explosive-laden vehicle was intercepted in the district.

The improvised explosive device was safely defused, but the driver managed to escape.

In February 2019, Pulwama was rocked by a major terrorist attack when an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a Central Reserve Police Force bus convoy, killing 40 personnel. A Pakistan-based Islamist militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed responsibility for the attack. Islamabad itself has denied any involvement in it.