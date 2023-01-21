CAR to Develop Economic Cooperation With Russia Despite Western Sanctions - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The Central African Republic (CAR) is developing its economic cooperation with Russia despite Western sanctions imposed against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Felix Moloua told Sputnik.

"There are sanctions, it is part of the (initial) situation, and if we want to continue this cooperation, we have to sit down and look what opportunities we have for working on it. I assure you that we are developing this cooperation," Moloua said.

According to the prime minister, car intends to expand exports to Russia by shipping more wood, raw materials, agricultural products.

The African nation expects to develop its partnership with Moscow in other areas as well, including culture and tourism, Moloua added.

The Central African prime minister is paying an official visit to Russia. On Thursday, Moloua met with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry and also held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, to discuss deepening trade, economic and political cooperation between the countries.