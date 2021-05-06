UrduPoint.com
CAR To Form Commission Of Inquiry To Probe War Crimes - UN Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:09 AM

CAR to Form Commission of Inquiry to Probe War Crimes - UN Spokesman

The Central African Republic (CAR) will set up a Special Commission of Inquiry to probe serious human rights crimes allegedly committed by national security forces during the operations against the country's largest armed group, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Central African Republic (CAR) will set up a Special Commission of Inquiry to probe serious human rights crimes allegedly committed by national security forces during the operations against the country's largest armed group, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The minister of justice and human rights in the country had issued an order establishing a Special Commission of Inquiry to investigate serious crimes, violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, allegedly committed by national security forces and their allies," Dujarric said. "They will investigate alleged violations that occurred during the operations against the CPC [ Coalition of Patriots for Change] armed group that took place between December of last year and the end of April of this year.

"

Dujarric said the order to form such a commission was issued following the UN mission's (MINUSCA) submission to the country's authorities of a list of human rights violations allegedly committed by the national forces and its allies.

The conflict between the CAR's government and the forces backing former President Francois Bozize, including the CPC, erupted after the December 27 presidential elections that allowed President Faustin Archange Touadera to stay in office for the second term.

On January 4, the CPC rebels took control of the city of Bangassou, some 750 kilometers away from the capital Bangui, which was their target. According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 30,000 people were forced to flee the car due to election-related violence.

