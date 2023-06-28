CAR to Welcome Any Replacement of Wagner Group Sent by Moscow - Presidential Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Central African Republic (CAR) will work with any private military company that will be sent there by Moscow to ensure the country's security if the Wagner Group leaves the republic, Fidele Gouandjika, an adviser to President of the car Faustin-Archange Touadera, has said.

"If Moscow decides to withdraw them (Wagner Group) and send us the Beethovens or the Mozarts rather than Wagners, we will have them," Gouandjika was quoted as saying by The Financial Times on Wednesday.

The newspaper reported, citing local diplomats, that there had been almost no change on the ground in the CAR since the aborted mutiny by the Wagner Group in Russia last week.

The Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night.

Prior to that, the company's head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the group's field camps, an accusation which was rejected by the Russian Defense Ministry. Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.

As the troops were moving toward Moscow on Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been negotiating with Prigozhin at the Kremlin's request and had reached an agreement. As a result, Prigozhin withdrew his forces. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Prigozhin would not be facing prosecution and would relocate to Belarus.