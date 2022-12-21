Car Traffic Resumed on Crimean Bridge Ahead of Schedule - Russian Transport Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) automobile traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which was suspended on December 20 due to repair work, has been resumed, Russian Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today at 16:15 p.m. (local time, 13:15 GMT) the movement of cars and buses on the Crimean Bridge, previously suspended in connection with repair and restoration work, was resumed," the ministry said on Telegram.