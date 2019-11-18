Car, truck swept away in French bridge collapse

A suspension bridge over the Tarn river in southwest France collapsed on Monday, sweeping away a car and a truck, rescue workers said

Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A suspension bridge over the Tarn river in southwest France collapsed on Monday, sweeping away a car and a truck, rescue workers said.

No information on casualties were immediately available.

The bridge connects the towns of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn and Bessieres, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the city of Toulouse.

The head of the Haute-Garonne department Georges Meric told AFP that three vehicles were caught in the bridge collapse, without saying what happened to the third.

Over 60 emergency workers were at the scene, he said, adding that an investigation would be carried out into the condition of the bridge.