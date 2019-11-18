UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car, Truck Swept Away In French Bridge Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 03:25 PM

Car, truck swept away in French bridge collapse

A suspension bridge over the Tarn river in southwest France collapsed on Monday, sweeping away a car and a truck, rescue workers said

Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A suspension bridge over the Tarn river in southwest France collapsed on Monday, sweeping away a car and a truck, rescue workers said.

No information on casualties were immediately available.

The bridge connects the towns of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn and Bessieres, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the city of Toulouse.

The head of the Haute-Garonne department Georges Meric told AFP that three vehicles were caught in the bridge collapse, without saying what happened to the third.

Over 60 emergency workers were at the scene, he said, adding that an investigation would be carried out into the condition of the bridge.

Related Topics

France Vehicles Car Toulouse

Recent Stories

PML-N gives challenge to PM Khan to launch his own ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $63.12 a barrel F ..

13 minutes ago

PM Khan to inaugurate Hazara Motorway section toda ..

37 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Launches Campaign in Support ..

5 minutes ago

Opposition Members Fail to Get Seats in Belarus' L ..

5 minutes ago

Airbus considers production of corporate jets &#03 ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.