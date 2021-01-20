UrduPoint.com
CAR Urges Russia To Continue To Provide Security Support - President To Sputnik

CAR Urges Russia to Continue to Provide Security Support - President to Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Central African Republic (CAR) continues to count on Russia's assistance in major areas of cooperation, including security, newly re-elected President Faustin Archange Touadera told Sputnik.

When asked about whether he can confirm the AFP news agency reports about the planned withdrawal of Russian military instructors and defense equipment from the CAR, the president did not respond positively.

"So far, I have not been officially informed of this situation and I think not. Knowing the situation, we, therefore, call on the Russian Federation to continue to support us in the field of security, and many others," Touadera said.

Earlier in the week, the AFP reported, citing Russian diplomats, that Moscow was pulling its defense forces from the crisis-torn African state, where the security situation has deteriorated after pre-election violent clashes between the forces backing Touadera and the supporters of his main rival and predecessor, Francois Bozize.

Besides, the country was rocked by several targeted attacks on UN peacekeepers, including the latest ambush that occurred on Monday.

During his second term in the office, Touadera told Sputnik that his cabinet would carry on with the previously started schemes for security and peace, as well as launch several infrastructure and energy projects, and enhance agriculture.

The car top court confirmed Touadera's victory in the 27 December presidential election on Monday.

