MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) An explosion targeting a car with employees of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development of the interim Afghan government occurred in Kabul on Wednesday morning, leaving at least eight people injured, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing police spokesman Khalid Zadran.

The spokesman said that the cause of the blast was a roadside mine.

No one has yet taken responsibility for the explosion, the broadcaster noted.

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in mid-August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. In early September, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.