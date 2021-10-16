UrduPoint.com

Car With Turkish Military Blown Up In Syria's Idlib, Casualties Reported - Syrian TV

Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Car With Turkish Military Blown Up in Syria's Idlib, Casualties Reported - Syrian TV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) A car with the Turkish military was blown up by a bomb in the Syrian province of Idlib, there are casualties, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported, citing local sources.

Idlib is the only region in Syria, a significant part of which still remains controlled by gangs.

In 2017, a northern de-escalation zone was created there, where extremists who refused to lay down their arms in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta and the country's southern regions moved. Observation posts of the Turkish army are located on the territory of the province, and in accordance with the agreements between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, reached on March 5, 2020 in Moscow, the military of the two countries are conducting joint patrols in Idlib.

