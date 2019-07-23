Caracas Authorities Say Start to Restore Power Supply in Some Parts of City

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Authorities of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas started to restore power supply, which was cut as a result of a massive power outage, head of the Libertador municipality Erika Farias Pena said.

On Monday, a source in the Venezuelan government told Sputnik that the blackout hit all parts of the country. The information was later confirmed by Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez, who said that the power outage could be caused by an "electromagnetic attack." The minister added that the attack had targeted the hydroelectric system of the country.

"Starting from 10:26 p.m. [02:26 GMT], we are informing that power supply has already been started to be restored in various parts of Caracas," Pena wrote on her Twitter page.

The first mass power outage hit Venezuela on March 7. The authorities said that it had resulted from an attack on the country's largest hydroelectric power plant Guri. Since then, several other blackouts happened across the country.

The authorities blamed the power supply disruptions on the United States, which denied the accusations.