Caracas Calls US, EU Joint Statement On Creation Of Venezuelan Transitional Gov't 'Absurd'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Caracas Calls US, EU Joint Statement on Creation of Venezuelan Transitional Gov't 'Absurd'

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Friday that a new joint statement by a group of concerned countries, including the United States and the European Union, in which Caracas was urged to create a transitional government, was absurd and dictated by Washington.

Earlier in the day, the US, member states of the EU and the Lima Group said in a joint declaration that they would consider possible sanctions relief if Venezuelans established an inclusive transitional government.

"US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered a group of satellite states to sign an absurd interventionist statement, edited by Elliott Abrams [US lawmaker], intending to sabotage the parliamentary elections in Venezuela. They do not believe in democracy," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the beginning of last year, when Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Nicolas Maduro from power.

Maduro has said Guaido was a US puppet working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States could control Venezuela's natural resources. In addition to the Trump administration, only about 50 other countries - all US allies - have recognized Guaido.

The Lima Group was created in 2017. It Includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Bolivia and Haiti.

