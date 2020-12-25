UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caracas Condemns Colombian President's Refusal To Vaccinate Venezuelan Migrants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 04:14 PM

Caracas Condemns Colombian President's Refusal to Vaccinate Venezuelan Migrants

Venezuela has lodged complaints with the UN Human Rights Commission over the decision of Colombian President Ivan Duque not to vaccinate Venezuelan migrants against COVID-19, condemning the stance as terrible and barbaric, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Venezuela has lodged complaints with the UN Human Rights Commission over the decision of Colombian President Ivan Duque not to vaccinate Venezuelan migrants against COVID-19, condemning the stance as terrible and barbaric, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

On Monday, Duque said that Venezuelans whose migration status had not been settled will be excluded from the mass vaccination against COVID-19.

"We have condemned the terrible, barbaric and depraved statements made by Ivan Duque who said that they are not going to vaccinate Venezuelans who live in Colombia... We have never heard such an offensive expression regarding migrants that violates Venezuelan migrants' human rights," Rodriguez said after meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and representatives of the UN high commissioner on Thursday.

Duque's decision to exclude Venezuelan migrants from vaccination was criticized by various officials and by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

On Monday, the Colombian health ministry said it expected the arrival of first doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in February, after which the country will start the vaccination process. The plan will include five phases, with medical personnel and people at the age over 80 to be the first to receive vaccine will.

Related Topics

United Nations Colombia Venezuela February From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez returns home after playing T20I in ..

15 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Says Brexit Deal Protects EU ..

1 minute ago

Sheikh Rashid pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his ..

1 minute ago

Mansehra police arrests rape accused

1 minute ago

Ceremony held on Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary

1 minute ago

Five accused arrested , narcotics recovered in sar ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.