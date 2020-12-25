(@FahadShabbir)

Venezuela has lodged complaints with the UN Human Rights Commission over the decision of Colombian President Ivan Duque not to vaccinate Venezuelan migrants against COVID-19, condemning the stance as terrible and barbaric, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Venezuela has lodged complaints with the UN Human Rights Commission over the decision of Colombian President Ivan Duque not to vaccinate Venezuelan migrants against COVID-19, condemning the stance as terrible and barbaric, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

On Monday, Duque said that Venezuelans whose migration status had not been settled will be excluded from the mass vaccination against COVID-19.

"We have condemned the terrible, barbaric and depraved statements made by Ivan Duque who said that they are not going to vaccinate Venezuelans who live in Colombia... We have never heard such an offensive expression regarding migrants that violates Venezuelan migrants' human rights," Rodriguez said after meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and representatives of the UN high commissioner on Thursday.

Duque's decision to exclude Venezuelan migrants from vaccination was criticized by various officials and by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

On Monday, the Colombian health ministry said it expected the arrival of first doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in February, after which the country will start the vaccination process. The plan will include five phases, with medical personnel and people at the age over 80 to be the first to receive vaccine will.