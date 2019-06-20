Caracas Considers Russia Major Ally in Countering Hybrid Attacks - Head of Defense Council

(@FahadShabbir)

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Venezuela, targeted by hybrid attacks, considers Russia an important ally in its efforts to counter them, Secretary General of Venezuela's Defense Council Maj.Gen. Pascualino Angiolillo Fernandez told Sputnik.

"I want to note that as a rule, the countries targeted by hybrid attacks are those, where certain hegemons or big and influential countries, have some interests.

Venezuela is one of those countries as its wealth and resources pose interest for other countries. As for the help from the Russian side, of course Russia is involved. Russia is an important ally for Venezuela and because we are calling for multipolar approach, such an approach allows us to have many allies," Angiolillo Fernandez said on the sidelines of a security forum in the Russian city of Ufa, when asked if Russia was sharing its experience on hybrid threats with Venezuela.