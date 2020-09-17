UrduPoint.com
Caracas Court Arrests US National On Terrorism Charges

Thu 17th September 2020

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Supreme Tribunal of Justice in Caracas ruled on Thursday that US citizen Heath Matthew John, as well as seven Venezuelans, be arrested on terrorism and treason charges.

"The court issued a preventive custodial measure of imprisonment for Heath Matthew John (US citizen), Daeven Enrique Rodriguez Argueta, Marco Antonio Garces Carapaica, Darwin Adreizo Urdaneta Pardo, Ivonne Coromoto Barrios Finol, Leobaldo Antonio Gutierrez, Andry Ramon Finol and Asterio Jose Gonzalez Garcia, for the alleged crimes related to terrorism, treason, conspiracy, arms and ammunition trafficking," the court wrote on Facebook.

According to the tribunal's statement, Heath was captured last week at Falcon state's oil refineries. President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday that an unnamed suspected US spy had been detained and charged with terrorism, trafficking illegal weapons and conspiracy.

The US national reportedly took photos of a large bridge in Zulia state, military installations and dilapidated oil refineries in Falcon.

The country's Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said that Heath had previously worked for the MVM private security contractor as a communications operator in Iraq between 2006-2016.

