Caracas Decries EU Criticism Of Situation In Venezuela, Urges Bloc To Take Balanced Stance

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:20 PM

Caracas Decries EU Criticism of Situation in Venezuela, Urges Bloc to Take Balanced Stance

Caracas condemns the EU's recent statement on the situation in Venezuela, urging the bloc to take a balanced stance on the issue and stop following the US "imperialist" policy toward the Bolivarian republic, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Caracas condemns the EU's recent statement on the situation in Venezuela, urging the bloc to take a balanced stance on the issue and stop following the US "imperialist" policy toward the Bolivarian republic, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini expressed the bloc's "serious concern over the worsening political and humanitarian situation in Venezuela." In particular, she mentioned "arbitrary arrests" and the lifting of parliamentary immunity of lawmakers from the opposition-run National Assembly. She called for an urgent "political way out of this crisis, trough free and credible presidential elections."

"The Venezuelan government condemns the statements of EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, as part of which she once again meddles in the affairs of Venezuela, which are exclusively in the competence of the country and its constitutional institutions. Again, the European External Action Service clearly obeys the strategy of the [US President Donald] Trump administration to carry out an unconstitutional change of government," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also called on the European Union to "take a position of a constructive balance in accordance with its principles and respect the sovereignty and independence of Venezuela."

"[It] also invites the union's member states to dissociate themselves from imperialist plans toward the people of Venezuela," the ministry added.

Venezuela has been suffering from an acute political crisis since January, when US-backed opposition leader and head of National Assembly Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust incumbent leader Nicolas Maduro.

The United States and its allies, including a number of EU nations, have swiftly recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey among others voiced their support for Maduro as the country's only legitimate president.

