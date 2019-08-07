Washington had engaged in "economic terrorism" when it decided to impose a freeze on all assets of the Venezuelan government in the United States, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Washington had engaged in "economic terrorism" when it decided to impose a freeze on all assets of the Venezuelan government in the United States, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to freeze all assets held by the government of Venezuela in the United States, including those of the Venezuelan Central Bank and state-run PDVSA oil company.

"The government of Venezuela declares in front of the international community that new and grave aggression of the Trump administration [has occurred] through arbitrary acts of economic terrorism against the people of Venezuela .

.. Washington has issued another executive order that formalizes the already existing criminal economic, financial and trade blockade against the Venezuelans," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Washington's move is another attempt to weaken Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's position in order to facilitate a transfer of power from him to opposition leader Juan Guaido, who illegally declared himself the interim head of state in January 2019 and is openly supported by the US government. According to the White House, the Trump administration has already imposed 30 rounds of sanctions on Venezuela, targeting about 200 individuals and entities.