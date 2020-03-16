UrduPoint.com
Caracas Did Not Ask Moscow For New Loan - Russian Ambassador

Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:06 PM

Caracas has not asked Moscow for a new loan, is fully complying with the existing loan agreement, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Caracas has not asked Moscow for a new loan, is fully complying with the existing loan agreement, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

"Caracas has not made such a request. Last year, a protocol on addendum to the loan agreement was signed and Caracas is fulfilling its commitments perfectly. The payments on loan are being made on schedule," the diplomat said.

