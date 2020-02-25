UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caracas Expects New US Sanctions Preventing Venezuelans' Access To Food - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:31 PM

Caracas Expects New US Sanctions Preventing Venezuelans' Access to Food - Diplomat

Venezuela believes Washington may impose new sanctions on the people of the Latin American country, including in order to prevent their access to necessary food and medication, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Venezuela believes Washington may impose new sanctions on the people of the Latin American country, including in order to prevent their access to necessary food and medication, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are expecting the strengthening of the sanctions aimed at Venezuelan people and his right to buy the most necessary food and medical products," Tortosa said.

Caracas sees US sanctions on Rosneft Trading, which were imposed recently over its cooperation with Venezuela, as another violation of the international law, the ambassador added.

"The USA is once again violating international law. This time the threats reach such countries as India, with a purpose of stopping its companies from purchasing Venezuelan oil, and they are aimed against any other company that would have any trade relations with our country," Tortosa said.

Related Topics

India USA Russia Washington Company Oil Buy Venezuela May From

Recent Stories

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused reman ..

7 minutes ago

Traffic police challaned 1792 transporters in Fais ..

7 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) get new machine ..

4 minutes ago

Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Yet to Negotiate Putin-Erdogan Meeting on ..

5 minutes ago

Entire Pakistani nation stands with Chinese people ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.