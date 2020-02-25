Caracas Expects New US Sanctions Preventing Venezuelans' Access to Food - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Venezuela believes Washington may impose new sanctions on the people of the Latin American country, including in order to prevent their access to necessary food and medication, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are expecting the strengthening of the sanctions aimed at Venezuelan people and his right to buy the most necessary food and medical products," Tortosa said.

Caracas sees US sanctions on Rosneft Trading, which were imposed recently over its cooperation with Venezuela, as another violation of the international law, the ambassador added.

"The USA is once again violating international law. This time the threats reach such countries as India, with a purpose of stopping its companies from purchasing Venezuelan oil, and they are aimed against any other company that would have any trade relations with our country," Tortosa said.