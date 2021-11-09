UrduPoint.com

Caracas Expects Visit Of Lavrov By Year-End - Plasencia

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

Caracas Expects Visit of Lavrov By Year-End - Plasencia

Venezuela expects the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before 2022, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Venezuela expects the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before 2022, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Lavrov said that he accepted his Venezuelan counterpart's invitation to visit the country.

"Minister Lavrov has an open invitation to visit Venezuela. The people of Venezuela are already looking forward to when he can come. To be honest, we are waiting today! I am very glad that minister Lavrov accepted the invitation. ... I hope that minister Lavrov, who, as I understand it, has a very busy schedule, will be able to visit Venezuela by the end of the year," Plasencia said.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Venezuela

Recent Stories

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 202 ..

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 2022

24 minutes ago
 Pope’s encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’ carries w ..

Pope’s encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’ carries with it vision of achieving hum ..

39 minutes ago
 Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Poland Pulls Larg ..

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Poland Pulls Large-Caliber Combat Weapons to Bo ..

3 minutes ago
 Famine-stricken Madagascar calls for 'climate empa ..

Famine-stricken Madagascar calls for 'climate empathy' at COP26

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court refers Asad Javed's release on parol ..

Supreme Court refers Asad Javed's release on parole to Interior Ministry

3 minutes ago
 At least 20 missing in Turkey building collapse

At least 20 missing in Turkey building collapse

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.