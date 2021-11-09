Caracas Expects Visit of Lavrov By Year-End - Plasencia

Venezuela expects the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before 2022, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Venezuela expects the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before 2022, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Lavrov said that he accepted his Venezuelan counterpart's invitation to visit the country.

"Minister Lavrov has an open invitation to visit Venezuela. The people of Venezuela are already looking forward to when he can come. To be honest, we are waiting today! I am very glad that minister Lavrov accepted the invitation. ... I hope that minister Lavrov, who, as I understand it, has a very busy schedule, will be able to visit Venezuela by the end of the year," Plasencia said.