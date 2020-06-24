UrduPoint.com
Caracas Grateful To Moscow For Assistance In Inter-Venezuelan Political Dialogue- Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 08:29 PM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Wednesday held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and expressed gratitude for Moscow's assistance in promoting inter-Venezuelan political dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Wednesday held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and expressed gratitude for Moscow's assistance in promoting inter-Venezuelan political dialogue.

"We are very grateful to the Russian government and to you personally for participating in establishing the dialogue with various groups in Venezuela. The dialogue has led to specific results. We have managed to create legitimate electoral bodies, this year we will go to the polls with all parties [participating]," Arreaza said at the meeting.

Earlier in June, the government of Venezuela confirmed the intention to hold the elections for the National Assembly later this year without specifying the date. The current composition of the opposition controlled Venezuelan unicameral parliament was elected in 2015.

On January 5 this year, the National Assembly elected pro-government lawmaker Luis Parra to replace opposition leader Juan Guaido as its speaker. Guaido was barred from attending that vote by armed forces. Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers gathered at a local newspaper office and voted to re-elect Guaido as the speaker. In late May, Venezuela's Supreme Court approved Parra as parliament speaker.

Venezuela's political crisis began last January when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power. A number of Western countries led by the United States have recognized Guaido, while China, Russia, Turkey and a number of other states have firmly stood behind Maduro.

