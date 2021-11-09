Caracas Has No Need for Election Recognition 'Certificate' From EU - Plasencia to Sputnik

UrduPoint.com

Caracas will not wait for a "certificate" of recognition of its municipal and regional elections by the European Union observers since the electoral process in Venezuela is legal and democratic, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia said in an interview with Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021)

"The people of Venezuela must recognize the elections. Our electoral system is very modern and we do not need other legitimization to recognize our electoral process. We have invited observers from many countries and respected international bodies, major international players, not only the EU. But again, we do not expect any certificate of recognition issued by European observers. The election process in Venezuela is legal, because it is a democratic process because it is the Venezuelan people who vote. This is the only thing that matters for Venezuela," he said.

Plasencia noted that Caracas had previously invited observers from the EU to no avail, but they decided to accept the invitation this time.

In response to the question of whether an improvement in relations between Venezuela and the EU can be expected after the elections, Plasencia said that he could not predict that as it depends on the representatives of the EU institutions. Caracas, in turn, looks forward to respectful, good relations and stronger trade ties with the bloc, he added.

In the November 21 elections in Venezuela, a total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties will take part, including the right-wing opposition, which controlled the country's parliament in 2016-2021, but refused to take part in the next parliamentary elections. At least 10 observers from the European Union are already working in the country, and their number will reach 100 before election day.

More Stories From World

