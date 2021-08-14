UrduPoint.com

Caracas Hopes To Reach Agreement With Opposition During Talks In Mexico - Delegation Head

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:50 AM

Caracas Hopes to Reach Agreement With Opposition During Talks in Mexico - Delegation Head

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The Venezuelan government hopes to reach an agreement with the opposition during the talks in Mexico that started on August 13, the head of the government delegation and speaker of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, said.

The intra-Venezuelan negotiations are mediated by Norway.

"We are grateful for the solidarity of the government of [Mexican] President [Andres Manuel] Lopez Obrador, the solidarity of the Mexican people; and we are sure that we will reach an agreement for the Venezuelans and peaceful co-existence," Rodriguez said in a televised address on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January 2019 when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president. The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. A number of other nations, including Russia and China, have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Related Topics

National Assembly Russia China Twitter Norway United States Mexico Venezuela January August 2019 From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

3 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

3 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

3 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

3 hours ago
 Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

4 hours ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.