Caracas Hopes to Reach Agreement With Opposition During Talks in Mexico - Delegation Head

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The Venezuelan government hopes to reach an agreement with the opposition during the talks in Mexico that started on August 13, the head of the government delegation and speaker of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, said.

The intra-Venezuelan negotiations are mediated by Norway.

"We are grateful for the solidarity of the government of [Mexican] President [Andres Manuel] Lopez Obrador, the solidarity of the Mexican people; and we are sure that we will reach an agreement for the Venezuelans and peaceful co-existence," Rodriguez said in a televised address on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January 2019 when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president. The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. A number of other nations, including Russia and China, have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.