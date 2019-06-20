UrduPoint.com
Caracas Made Right Decision Asking China, Russia For Help Amid Crisis - Defense Council

Caracas Made Right Decision Asking China, Russia for Help Amid Crisis - Defense Council

Caracas made the right decision when it asked Beijing and Moscow to help provide Venezuelan people with such necessities as food and medicine because the move is aimed at avoiding an invasion by the United States under the pretext of humanitarian aid deliveries, Secretary General of Venezuela's Defense Council Maj. Gen. Pascualino Angiolillo Fernandez told Sputnik

"In order to break this vicious cycle, the Venezuelan government and the people have made a right decision to seek help from friendly countries such as China and Russia and acquire medicine and food from them, and thus we are responding to the actions used against us by the imperialist state in order to avoid military invasion under the humanitarian aid pretext," the official said on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, which is being held in Ufa.

The Defense Council head also slammed claims about people leaving the Latin American country en masse, and attempts to pin the blame for the country's problems exclusively on the government.

"The neighboring countries that side with the US position, even in their address here, have repeatedly spoken about different forms of attacks, but no one has spoken about the root causes of such problems, and the main goal is to create an image of an inflow of many people from Venezuela. In reality that is not true. They also make an impression that all problems in the country are solely caused by the bad administration and mismanagement, and that is also erroneous," the official said.

He also called on international organizations to focus on the real causes of Venezuela's problems.

"The main problem is that they [the United States?] impose their rules of play, disrespect international norms, primarily the right of self-determination. The concern of all participants of this conference has been expressed in their speeches, which said that the United States is using the respective policy that is non-compliant with international norms," the Defense Council head said.

