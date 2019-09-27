Caracas Open for Norway-Mediated Dialogue With Opposition If Talks Resume - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Venezuela's government is ready to re-engage in the Norway-mediated talks with the opposition if the initiative is resumed, the country's President, Nicolas Maduro, said.

The government and the opposition have held several rounds of talks mediated by Norway on Barbados to resolve their disagreements which led to the eruption of a political conflict in Venezuela in January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president at the criticism of Maduro.

"Venezuela does not close its doors. If the dialogue initiative [supported] by Oslo is resumed, we would be ready to immediately join it because the doors for the political dialogue are open," Maduro said on Thursday, noting that his remarks concerned the government's talks with the opposition led by Guaido.

In August, Maduro withdrew from the negotiations amid the strengthening of the US sanctions against Caracas as Washington has been supporting Guaido's efforts to oust Maduro from power

Maduro subsequently said that the government would not re-engage in its talks with opposition as long as Guaido refused to abandon his intentions to sell the disputed Guayana Esequiba region to transnational companies and neighboring Guyana.