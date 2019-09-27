UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caracas Open For Norway-Mediated Dialogue With Opposition If Talks Resume - Maduro

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Caracas Open for Norway-Mediated Dialogue With Opposition If Talks Resume - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Venezuela's government is ready to re-engage in the Norway-mediated talks with the opposition if the initiative is resumed, the country's President, Nicolas Maduro, said.

The government and the opposition have held several rounds of talks mediated by Norway on Barbados to resolve their disagreements which led to the eruption of a political conflict in Venezuela in January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president at the criticism of Maduro.

"Venezuela does not close its doors. If the dialogue initiative [supported] by Oslo is resumed, we would be ready to immediately join it because the doors for the political dialogue are open," Maduro said on Thursday, noting that his remarks concerned the government's talks with the opposition led by Guaido.

In August, Maduro withdrew from the negotiations amid the strengthening of the US sanctions against Caracas as Washington has been supporting Guaido's efforts to oust Maduro from power

Maduro subsequently said that the government would not re-engage in its talks with opposition as long as Guaido refused to abandon his intentions to sell the disputed Guayana Esequiba region to transnational companies and neighboring Guyana.

Related Topics

Washington Norway Oslo Caracas Barbados Guyana Venezuela January August From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

6 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

8 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

8 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

8 hours ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

9 hours ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.