Caracas Proposes Holding Meeting Of Group Of Friends In Defense Of UN Charter In Moscow

Caracas Proposes Holding Meeting of Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter in Moscow

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia on Monday proposed to hold a meeting of The Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia on Monday proposed to hold a meeting of The Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter in Moscow.

"We also have another very important project. It is a project that directs the work of the group of friends of the UN charter defense...This is a group that is supported by all civilized countries. We already have 19 countries. And I think this number should be greatly increased. It seems to us necessary to organize as soon as possible a meeting of representatives of this group in one of the member countries, and I think Moscow would be a good place to hold such a meeting," Plasencia said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Venezuelan top diplomat added that he understands "that this is a decision that must be taken by Moscow, but for our part as Venezuela we guarantee you our full support in this matter if you decide to host groups of friends to defend the UN charter."

