Caracas, Russia's RDIF Agree To Produce Sputnik V Vaccine In Venezuela - Vice President

Caracas, Russia's RDIF Agree to Produce Sputnik V Vaccine in Venezuela - Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Venezuela and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have signed an agreement to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in the country, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Thursday.

"Following the instructions of President Nicholas Maduro, we held a video conference with the head [Kirill Dmitriev] and deputy head [Alexander Zhuravlev] of the RDIF on the supply and production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Venezuela in the first quarter of 2021," the vice president said on Twitter.

