UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caracas Slams Appointment Of Abrams As New US Special Representative For Iran - Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Caracas Slams Appointment of Abrams as New US Special Representative for Iran - Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Trump administration's appointment of current US Special Representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, as the country's new special envoy to Iran is "low" and "immoral" given his involvement in the 1980s Iran-Contra scandal, the Venezuelan foreign minister Jorge Arreaza said on Friday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the appointment on Thursday, after Brian Hook, the outgoing special representative to Iran, announced his resignation.

"Appointing Elliott Abrams as special representative to Iran, when this gentleman was arrested and convicted as part of the infamous and criminal Iran-Contra scandal in the 1980s is nothing more than a low, cynical, and immoral decision.

Only someone like [President Donald] Trump could come up with such a thing," the foreign minister wrote on Twitter.

Abrams will serve as the special representative to both countries at the same time.

The so-called Iran-Contra affair became a massive scandal in the 1980s when it was revealed that senior US officials facilitated the sale of arms to Iran, which at that time was under an arms embargo, in order to free hostages being held in Lebanon.

In 1991, Abrams was convicted on two counts of withholding evidence to Congress over the affair but was later pardoned by President George H. Bush.

Related Topics

Scandal Iran Twitter Trump Sale George Same Lebanon Venezuela Congress Criminals Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

1 minute ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

2 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

2 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.