Caracas Slams New US Sanctions as Infringement Upon Venezuelans' Right to Food

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has condemned the United States sanctioning companies related to the Bolivarian republic's food program as infringement upon the Venezuelans' right to food.

The US Treasury Department announced on Thursday new Venezuela-related sanctions that targeted 10 individuals and 13 entities allegedly linked to the operation of Venezuela's Local Committees for Supply and Production agency.

"[Venezuela] denounces before the Intl Community the repeated practice of economic terrorism by the US Govt against [Venezuelan] people, by announcing measures with the criminal purpose of depriving Venezuelans from right to� food," the ministry wrote on its Twitter.

�Venezuela has been suffering a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to change the Venezuelan government and take over the country's natural resources.