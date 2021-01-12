UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caracas To Host Russian-Venezuelan Intergovernmental Commission In 2021 - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:09 PM

Caracas to Host Russian-Venezuelan Intergovernmental Commission in 2021 - Moscow

The Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission will meet in 2021 in Caracas, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Latin American department told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission will meet in 2021 in Caracas, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Latin American department told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are currently working on plans for bilateral contacts in 2021. Specifically, this year a regular meeting of the high-level Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission will be held in Caracas, with a view to discuss an entire range of issues related to trade and economic cooperation between our countries, including in areas like energy, mining, transport, agriculture, medicine and pharmaceuticals," Alexander Shchetinin said.

According to the diplomat, Russia will continue to provide political support to legitimate Venezuelan authorities, and the pandemic has not hindered the bilateral dialogue.

He also commented on Venezuela's parliamentary elections, which did take place in December, despite "external political pressure.

"

Shchetinin noted that the Venezuelan authorities had done "everything possible to organize them in accordance with the highest standards of transparency, democracy as well as sanitary and epidemiological safety".

"A wide range of Venezuelan opposition parties ran in the elections. This gives grounds to expect that the renewed National Assembly will become a representative platform for a constructive dialogue between all political forces to resolve the problems facing the country and overcome the existing differences in the Venezuelan society as part of a peaceful negotiation process," he added.

Venezuela went to the polls on December 6. Boycotted by US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido's bloc, the legislative elections were won by the alliance of socialist parties. The EU has said that the elections were neither free no fair. The United States and Canada have refused to recognize the results either.

Related Topics

National Assembly Russia Canada Democracy Agriculture Alliance Caracas United States Venezuela December All Opposition

Recent Stories

Pak Navy submarines’ missiles successfully hit t ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Lymphoma Patient Acquired 18 COVID-19 Muta ..

21 minutes ago

Israel's active COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

21 minutes ago

Six more corona patients die in Faisalabad

21 minutes ago

PHA to organize 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival

23 minutes ago

PTI govt utilizing all resources for country's pro ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.