Caracas Vows To Arrest Opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia If 'sets Foot' In Venezuela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Venezuela's interior minister vowed Monday that opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who claims to have won elections last July, "will be arrested" if he sets foot in the country.

Gonzalez Urrutia -- who found exile in Spain after incumbent Nicolas Maduro claimed victory in the vote widely dismissed as fraudulent -- "will be arrested and tried if he sets foot in Venezuela," minister Diosdado Cabello said ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration.

"I will gladly receive him," said Cabello of the 75-year-old former diplomat who had vowed to return to his country to take power on January 10, when Maduro is set to be sworn in for a third, six-year presidential term.

The opposition says it has documentary proof that Gonzalez Urrutia overwhelmingly won July 28 elections. Venezuela's electoral authority awarded to the win to Maduro without releasing a detailed vote breakdown.

Gonzalez Urrutia has been recognized by the United States, G7 and several Latin American nations as Venezuela's president-elect.

On an international tour seeking to drum up pressure on Maduro to relinquish power, Gonzalez Urrutia called Sunday for the Venezuelan military to recognize him as commander-in-chief.

In a video posted Sunday on X, he told the army that "On January 10, by the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people, I must assume the role of commander-in-chief."

Also Sunday, popular opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called for mass protests on Thursday, the day before the inauguration.

She had been barred from running in the election by institutions loyal to the Maduro regime, forcing Gonzalez Urrutia to step in to replace her at the last minute.

Machado has been in hiding since the vote, but has appeared at a handful of rallies in Caracas.

Mass protests broke out in the wake of Maduro's victory claim, with crackdowns and clashes leaving at least 28 people dead, some 200 hurt and over 2,000 arrested.

