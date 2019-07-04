Caracas Warns US Citizens of Lack of Protection on Venezuelan Territory

The United States has refused the services of Turkey and Switzerland that ensured the mutual protection of diplomatic property and citizens' interest in its relations with Venezuela, after Washington and Caracas severed diplomatic relations, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said, adding that as a result, US citizens cannot count on formal protection in the Bolivarian republic

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The United States has refused the services of Turkey and Switzerland that ensured the mutual protection of diplomatic property and citizens' interest in its relations with Venezuela, after Washington and Caracas severed diplomatic relations, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said, adding that as a result, US citizens cannot count on formal protection in the Bolivarian republic.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro broke off diplomatic relations with the United States back in January, accusing Washington of interference in the Bolivarian republic's internal affairs.

�"Due to the US government's refusal and lack of interest to authorize Turkey as a state protecting the diplomatic facilities, property and interests of Venezuelans in its country, US citizens living in Venezuela will not be able to have protection," Arreaza said, as quoted by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

According to the minister, such a conclusion stems from Washington abandoning the agreement, under which Switzerland was set to protect US assets in Venezuela, while Turkey was thought to play a similar role for Venezuela in the United States.

Arreaza added that the United States' reluctance to abide by the agreement constituted a violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.