Carbon Cuts 'miles Short' Of 2030 Goal: UN
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached new record highs in 2023, the UN warned on Monday, with countries falling "miles short" of what is needed to curb devastating global warming
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached new record highs in 2023, the UN warned on Monday, with countries falling "miles short" of what is needed to curb devastating global warming.
Levels of the three main greenhouse gases -- heat-trapping carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide -- all increased yet again last year, said the World Meteorological Organization, the United Nation's weather and climate agency.
Carbon dioxide was accumulating in the atmosphere faster than ever, up more than 10 percent in two decades, it added.
And a separate report by UN climate change found that barely a dent is being made in the 43 percent emissions cut needed by 2030 to avert the worst of global warming.
Action as it stands would only lead to a 2.6 percent reduction this decade from 2019 levels.
"The report's findings are stark but not surprising -- current national climate plans fall miles short of what's needed to stop global heating from crippling every economy, and wrecking billions of lives and livelihoods across every country," said UN climate chief Simon Stiell.
The two reports come just weeks before the United Nations COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, and as nations prepare to submit updated national climate plans in early 2025.
"Bolder" plans to slash the pollution that drives warming will now have to be drawn up, Stiell said, calling for the end of "the era of inadequacy".
Recent Stories
Full court meeting underway at SC
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog
Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary
Gilani, Matvienko reaffirm commitment to regional security, bilateral cooperatio ..
Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act and SOP
AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify efforts for Kashmir cause
CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vaccination refusals in Karachi, Hy ..
Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breach
Sustained participation of women in workforce need of an hour: Dr. Khalid Maqbo ..
Program launched to protect farmers from exploitation
More Stories From World
-
Around 40 killed in attack on army in Chad: govt2 hours ago
-
Ship with suspected toxic waste returns to Albania2 hours ago
-
Boeing announces stock offering expected to raise up to $19 billion2 hours ago
-
Pakistani Pavilion at 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair attracts visitors2 hours ago
-
Crisis-hit VW mulls closing at least three German plants2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says seven dead in strike on Tyre as Israel army urges evacuation3 hours ago
-
Georgia braces for protests after contested vote3 hours ago
-
Spanish PM in India seeking to bolster trade ties3 hours ago
-
Local aid workers dying in silence, Red Cross warns3 hours ago
-
Philips lowers sales outlook on drop in China orders3 hours ago
-
Iraq lodges UN complaint over Israel using its airspace to attack Iran3 hours ago
-
Orban 'does not represent' EU on Georgia visit: Borrell4 hours ago