Open Menu

Carbon Cuts 'miles Short' Of 2030 Goal: UN

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached new record highs in 2023, the UN warned on Monday, with countries falling "miles short" of what is needed to curb devastating global warming

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached new record highs in 2023, the UN warned on Monday, with countries falling "miles short" of what is needed to curb devastating global warming.

Levels of the three main greenhouse gases -- heat-trapping carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide -- all increased yet again last year, said the World Meteorological Organization, the United Nation's weather and climate agency.

Carbon dioxide was accumulating in the atmosphere faster than ever, up more than 10 percent in two decades, it added.

And a separate report by UN climate change found that barely a dent is being made in the 43 percent emissions cut needed by 2030 to avert the worst of global warming.

Action as it stands would only lead to a 2.6 percent reduction this decade from 2019 levels.

"The report's findings are stark but not surprising -- current national climate plans fall miles short of what's needed to stop global heating from crippling every economy, and wrecking billions of lives and livelihoods across every country," said UN climate chief Simon Stiell.

The two reports come just weeks before the United Nations COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, and as nations prepare to submit updated national climate plans in early 2025.

"Bolder" plans to slash the pollution that drives warming will now have to be drawn up, Stiell said, calling for the end of "the era of inadequacy".

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations Lead Azerbaijan Gas 2019 All From Billion

Recent Stories

Full court meeting underway at SC

Full court meeting underway at SC

10 minutes ago
 Regional federal ombudsman office starts registeri ..

Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaz ..

PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi

3 minutes ago
 Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and ..

Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary

18 minutes ago
 Gilani, Matvienko reaffirm commitment to regional ..

Gilani, Matvienko reaffirm commitment to regional security, bilateral cooperatio ..

7 minutes ago
Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act ..

Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act and SOP

41 minutes ago
 AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify effo ..

AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify efforts for Kashmir cause

41 minutes ago
 CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vacci ..

CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vaccination refusals in Karachi, Hy ..

41 minutes ago
 Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breac ..

Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breach

42 minutes ago
 Sustained participation of women in workforce need ..

Sustained participation of women in workforce need of an hour: Dr. Khalid Maqbo ..

12 minutes ago
 Program launched to protect farmers from exploitat ..

Program launched to protect farmers from exploitation

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World