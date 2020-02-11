Carbon emissions from energy 'flat' in 2019: IEA

Global energy-related CO2 emissions "flattened" in 2019 following two years of increases owing to greater use of renewables and a worldwide shift from coal to gas, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Global energy-related CO2 emissions "flattened" in 2019 following two years of increases owing to greater use of renewables and a worldwide shift from coal to gas, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

Electricity generation produced around 33 billion tonnes of CO2 last year, defying forecasts that emissions from power would continue their upward trend.

The IEA said that emissions from coal -- the most polluting fossil fuel -- fell nearly 200 million tonnes, around 1.3 percent from 2018 levels. This was largely offset by increases in emissions from oil and natural gas, however.

Overall developed nations saw their emissions fall 370 million tonnes (3.2 percent annually), while emissions from non-advanced economies grew close to 400 million tonnes in 2019.

Nearly 80 percent of that increase came from Asia, despite slowing growth in major emitters China and India.

"We now need to work hard to make sure that 2019 is remembered as a definitive peak in global emissions, not just another pause in growth," said IEA Executive Director.

"We have the energy technologies to do this, and we have to make use of them all." The Paris climate deal calls on nations to slash emissions to limit temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 Farenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

The landmark 2015 accord also enjoins governments to aim for a lower temperature cap of 1.5C.

The United Nations says that global emissions must fall by 7.6 percent annually through 2030 to keep 1.5C in play.