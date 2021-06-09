Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Caused Deaths in Ryazan Hospital Fire - Regional Government

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The cause of deaths in a fire in the intensive care unit of the Semashko hospital in the central Russian city of Ryazan was carbon monoxide poisoning, the regional government told Sputnik.

"We confirm the death of three people from carbon monoxide poisoning," the regional government said.

Earlier reports said that a fire occurred in a Ryazan hospital's intensive care unit. Three people died, eight were hospitalized.