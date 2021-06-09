UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Caused Deaths In Ryazan Hospital Fire - Regional Government

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Caused Deaths in Ryazan Hospital Fire - Regional Government

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The cause of deaths in a fire in the intensive care unit of the Semashko hospital in the central Russian city of Ryazan was carbon monoxide poisoning, the regional government told Sputnik.

"We confirm the death of three people from carbon monoxide poisoning," the regional government said.

Earlier reports said that a fire occurred in a Ryazan hospital's intensive care unit. Three people died, eight were hospitalized.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Died Ryazan From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Police, Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry ..

8 hours ago

Saving accounts in national banks drew AED9.77 bn ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

10 hours ago

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway ..

10 hours ago

PML-N responsible for irregularities in PIA, PSM, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.