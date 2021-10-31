UrduPoint.com

Carbon Neutrality In Russia Must Be Achieved By 2060 - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia must secure carbon neutrality by 2060, and the share of carbon-free sources of energy plus natural gas in the country is about 86% now.

"Today, the share of energy from almost carbon-free sources, which are, as we know, nuclear power plants, water power plants, wind and sun power plants, surpasses 40%, and adding natural gas, the least carbon fuel of all the carbohydrates, this share equals to 86%," Putin said at G20 summit, speaking via video-conference.

This is one of the world's best indices, according to the president. Russia is among the leaders in global decarbonization, as assessed by international experts, Putin noted.

"Recently, we have made a decision to implement a new program to increase energy efficiency of economy for up to 2035. And this program will become an important step to achieve the goal set, (which is) to ensure carbon neutrality not later than by 2060," Putin said.

