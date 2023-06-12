Cardinal Zuppi Says Moscow Waiting for His Visit to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, said on Sunday that he could visit Moscow to discuss the efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis since Russia was looking forward to his visit.

"There is interest, there is an expectation on the part of the Russian government, and we will establish contacts with the Russian Church.

Signals of attention and expectation are coming," Zuppi was quoted as saying by la Repubblica newspaper.

On May 20, Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis had instructed Zuppi to carry out "a mission that will contribute to easing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine" to pave the way for peace.

Zuppi paid a visit to Kiev from June 5-6. The Vatican described the trip as "short but eventful." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the papal envoy that Ukraine would not consider peace plans other than the one he outlined in November.