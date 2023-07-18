Open Menu

Cardinal Zuppi To Meet Biden On July 18 For Talks On Ukraine Conflict, Humanitarian Aid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Cardinal Zuppi to Meet Biden on July 18 for Talks on Ukraine Conflict, Humanitarian Aid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, will meet with US President Joe Biden on July 18 for talks on the Ukraine conflict and humanitarian aid, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"President Biden will welcome Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, to the White House on July 18.

Cardinal Zuppi is traveling to Washington at the request of Pope Francis. President Biden and Cardinal Zuppi will discuss the widespread suffering caused by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The two sides will also address efforts by the United States and the Vatican to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict, she added.

Biden and the cardinal will also discuss the Vatican's focus on the issue of Ukrainian children, the statement said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington White House Bologna United States July

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

1 hour ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

1 hour ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

1 hour ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

1 hour ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

1 hour ago
US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

1 hour ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

2 hours ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World