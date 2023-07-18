Cardinal Zuppi to Meet Biden on July 18 for Talks on Ukraine Conflict, Humanitarian Aid

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, will meet with US President Joe Biden on July 18 for talks on the Ukraine conflict and humanitarian aid, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"President Biden will welcome Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, to the White House on July 18.

Cardinal Zuppi is traveling to Washington at the request of Pope Francis. President Biden and Cardinal Zuppi will discuss the widespread suffering caused by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The two sides will also address efforts by the United States and the Vatican to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict, she added.

Biden and the cardinal will also discuss the Vatican's focus on the issue of Ukrainian children, the statement said.