Cardinal Zuppi to Visit Kiev on June 5-6 as Papal Envoy on Settlement in Ukraine- Holy See

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) President of the Italian Episcopal Conference Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will pay a visit to Kiev on June 5-6 as a papal envoy on the settlement in Ukraine, the Holy See said on Monday.

"On June 5-6, 2023, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, will visit Kiev as an envoy of the Holy Father Francis.

This is an initiative, the main goal of which is to listen in detail to the opinion of the Ukrainian authorities on possible ways to achieve a just peace and to support gestures of humanity that contribute to easing tensions," the Holy See said in a statement.