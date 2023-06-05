UrduPoint.com

Cardinal Zuppi To Visit Russia After Trip To Ukraine - Russian Cleric

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Cardinal Zuppi to Visit Russia After Trip to Ukraine - Russian Cleric

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) President of the Italian Episcopal Conference Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who will travel to Ukraine on Monday, will also pay a visit to Russia after returning to the Vatican from Kiev and formulating an agenda, Leonid Sevastyanov, the leader of a Russian sect who communicates regularly with Pope Francis, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Holy See said that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi would pay a visit to Kiev on June 5-6 as a papal envoy on the settlement in Ukraine.

"Cardinal Zuppi will also visit Russia ... He will have to return to the Vatican to the pope for consultations. After that, having analyzed and formed a position and a proposal for the Russian side, he will go to Moscow," Sevastyanov said.

Zuppi may hold meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin, he added.

