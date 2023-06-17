UrduPoint.com

Cardinal Zuppi's Peace Mission To Moscow Arranged By State, Not Church - Cleric

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Cardinal Zuppi's Peace Mission to Moscow Arranged by State, Not Church - Cleric

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The Russian Orthodox Church is not involved in the preparations for Cardinal Matteo Zuppi's upcoming diplomatic visit to Russia, the chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Anthony (Sevryuk) of Volokolamsk, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier today, Metropolitan Anthony met with Pope Francis in Vatican and conveyed to him the well wishes from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

"We are aware of the fact that President of the Italian Episcopal Conference Cardinal Matteo Zuppi went to Kiev on the instructions of Pope Francis, and also intends to visit Moscow. The preparations for this visit are carried out within the framework of the bilateral contacts between Russia and the Holy See. This is a state relationship," the Russian church official said.

In Vatican, Metropolitan Anthony discussed the current relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church with Paul Gallagher, the Holy See's secretary for relations with states.

He also met with the leaders of the Community of Sant'Egidio and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

Paolo Pezzi, the Latin Church archbishop of the Archdiocese of Moscow, said earlier this month that Cardinal Zuppi's visit to Moscow had been approved by the Kremlin, adding that he had no information on the timeline.

Zuppi paid a visit to Kiev from June 5-6. The Vatican described the trip as "short but eventful." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the papal envoy that Ukraine would not consider peace plans other than the one he outlined in November.

Moscow has repeatedly said it is open to peace talks as long as its conditions are met, such as recognition of Russia's territory gains.

